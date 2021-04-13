UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date inching closer, apply for these posts at upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The notification issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last month for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor is nearing its last date. The eligible candidates who are yet to submit their application need to it before the closing date. They should apply through the prescribed format on or before April 15, 2021.

The eligible candidates should notice that the last date for printing of completely submitted online application form is April 16, 2021. The candidates are advised to visit the UPSC's official website- upsc.gov.in to clarify their doubts.

They should apply to the posts through online mode on or before April 15, 2021. After submission of their online application, they should take a printout of their application for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

1. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - 14 Posts

According to the UPSC notification, candidates are required to have an MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Those who hold Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctor of Medicine(Paediatrics); or Diploma in National B can apply.

2. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Physiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - 2 Posts

The candidates should hold MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); or hold Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute; or Diplomate National Board(Physiology); or MBBS with MSc (Physiology); or Master of Science(Medical Physiology) with Doctor of Philosophy(Medical Physiology); or Master of Science(Medical Physiology) with Doctor of Science(Medical Physiology).

3. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Psychiatry) - 11 Posts

The candidates should hold MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); or hold Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctor of Medicine (Psychiatry); or Doctor of Medicine(Psychological Medicine); or Diplomate National Board(Psychiatry/ Psychological Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine(Medicine) with Diploma in Psychological Medicine; or Diplomate National Board(Medicine) with Diploma in Psychological Medicine.

4. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Surgical Gastroenterology) - 1 Post

Candidates are required to hold MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); or hold a Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Magister Chirurgie(Surgical Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board(Surgical Gastroenterology); or Master of Surgery(General Surgery) with two years special training in Surgical Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board(General Surgery) with two years special training in Surgical Gastroenterology.

It may be noted here that the UPSC notification for Assistant Professor's posts was issued on March 29, 2021, to invite applications from aspirants for the above said vacant posts.

