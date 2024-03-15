UPSC Success Story: Double Triumph, The Inspiring Journey Of Mamta Yadav, Conquering UPSC Twice

New Delhi: Cracking India's most challenging examination, the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), is a feat that eludes many. However, IAS Mamta Yadav defied the odds by not only conquering this daunting test once but twice! Yes, you heard it correctly.

Today, let's delve into the remarkable journey of IAS Mamta Yadav, who emerged as the first IAS officer from her village, setting a precedent for aspiring bureaucrats nationwide.

Originating from the quaint village of Basai in Haryana, Mamta's upbringing was humble, with her father employed in a private company and her mother dedicated to homemaking. Despite her modest beginnings, Mamta exhibited a penchant for academics from a tender age, displaying remarkable diligence in her studies.

Having received her education at Balwant Rai Mehta School in GK, Delhi, Mamta furthered her academic pursuits at Hindu College, Delhi University. Instead of opting for a conventional career path, she resolved to challenge herself by undertaking the UPSC examination.

Her journey to success was paved with four years of relentless dedication and unparalleled perseverance. In 2019, her efforts bore fruit as she secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 556. However, despite this commendable achievement, her dream of becoming an IAS officer remained unfulfilled.

Undeterred by setbacks, Mamta embarked on another arduous journey of preparation, immersing herself in rigorous study sessions for extended hours. Her unwavering commitment and unwavering resolve led to a remarkable leap in her results, culminating in an exceptional AIR-5 in 2020.

Transitioning from AIR-556 to AIR-5 was no small feat for Mamta. It demanded unwavering dedication, with study sessions lasting between 10 to 12 hours daily. Emphasizing self-study, Mamta diligently relied on foundational materials like NCERT textbooks, ensuring a thorough understanding of the subjects.

Her journey serves as a testament to the adage that success favors the diligent. Mamta attributes her accomplishments not only to her relentless pursuit of excellence but also to the unwavering support of her parents, who stood by her every step of the way.

In essence, IAS Mamta Yadav's story resonates with the timeless lesson that true success is the product of resilience, determination, and unwavering support. It serves as an inspiration for all those striving to achieve their aspirations through hard work and perseverance.