IPS Success Story: Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a cherished dream for countless aspirants across India. Known for its difficulty, this exam is a true test of perseverance, intellect, and determination. Among the many success stories that inspire future civil servants, the journey of IPS officer Akash Kulhari stands out for its extraordinary turn of events.

Born in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Akash wasn't considered a bright student during his school years. In fact, after scoring just 57% in his 10th-grade board exams, he was denied admission to the 11th grade at his school. Despite this early setback, he refused to give up. He secured admission to a Kendriya Vidyalaya, where he bounced back impressively, scoring 85% in his 12th-grade exams.

According to various reports, Akash was once expelled from school due to his low academic performance. But rather than being discouraged, he chose to rise above it. Through unwavering effort and self-belief, he cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his very first attempt.

Akash pursued his undergraduate degree in Commerce (B.Com) from Duggal College in Bikaner. Later, he shifted to Delhi for higher studies, completing a Master's degree (MA) from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He went on to enroll in an M.Phil program while simultaneously preparing for the UPSC.

His hard work bore fruit in 2005 when he achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 273 in the Civil Services Examination. He joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the 2006 batch and was allotted the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Over the years, he has held several key positions and currently serves as the Inspector General (IG) of Public Grievances and Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.

Akash Kulhari’s story is a powerful example of how determination can defy the odds. From being rejected by his school to holding one of the top positions in the police force, his journey is a reminder that early academic struggles don’t define one’s destiny. With resilience and the right mindset, even the most unlikely path can lead to success.