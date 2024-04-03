UPSC Success Story: From Cricket Pitch To Law Enforcement, The Remarkable Journey Of Karthik Madhira

New Delhi: In an inspiring tale that defies conventional expectations, Karthik Madhira, hailing from Hyderabad, embarked on a remarkable journey that saw him transition from a promising cricket career to the esteemed Indian Police Service (IPS).

Despite showcasing his talent in cricket across various age categories—ranging from Under-13 to Under-19—as well as at the university level, Karthik's life took an unexpected turn.

Following the completion of his degree in Computer Science Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), personal circumstances coupled with an unfortunate injury led Karthik to reevaluate his career trajectory. After a brief stint in a different profession, he discovered his true passion lay in civil services, particularly the IPS.

Karthik's path to achieving his dream was fraught with challenges. He encountered setbacks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, experiencing failure in his initial three attempts, including non-clearance of the preliminary exams. However, undeterred by adversity, he persisted in his preparation, focusing on his optional subject, Sociology.

Employing a comprehensive approach, Karthik simultaneously prepared for both the prelims and mains, placing emphasis on strategic planning, continuous revision, and rigorous test series practice. His unwavering commitment bore fruit in the UPSC 2019 exam, where, on his fourth attempt, he secured an impressive 103rd rank.

Presently serving in the Maharashtra cadre, Karthik Madhira's journey stands as a testament to the resilience, determination, and holistic preparation methods that propelled him towards his aspirations.