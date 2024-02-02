New Delhi: The Civil Services Examination (CSE), a rigorous test conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in India, stands out as one of the most formidable challenges for aspiring individuals. It symbolizes the aspirations of countless individuals who aspire to serve the nation. Despite the daunting nature of this examination, numerous candidates have managed to achieve success through their unwavering dedication and relentless effort. Among the accomplished individuals who have conquered this challenging feat is Mudita Sharma, who currently holds the esteemed position of an Indian Defence Accounts Service officer.

Mudita Sharma, hailing from Merta, Rajasthan, is the daughter of a government school teacher. Her journey to securing an impressive 381st rank in the UPSC civil services exam is a testament to her exceptional determination and passion for public service.

Growing up in an environment that deeply valued education, Mudita was one of five academically inclined siblings. Her commitment to academic excellence was evident early on when she secured the 15th rank in the state during her Class 10 board exams. Mudita's educational journey included stints at various institutions, starting from a city school until Class 8, followed by attendance at the Girls Higher Secondary School for Class 10. She continued her education at the government school in Merta Road for her Class 11 and 12.

After completing her schooling, Mudita Sharma pursued a degree in MBBS from SN Medical College, Jodhpur, and embarked on a medical career, working at a private hospital in Jaipur. However, her enduring childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer led her to make a significant life decision. Choosing to prioritize her aspirations over her medical career, Mudita decided to leave her practice and fully commit to preparing for the UPSC civil services examination.

Her journey took a pivotal turn when she appeared for the UPSC exam in 2022, securing an impressive 381st rank in her very first attempt. Leaving behind her medical practice, Mudita joined UPSC coaching in Delhi, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to realizing her dream of serving the nation as an IAS officer.