Advertisement
NewsIndia
UPSC SUCCESS STORY

UPSC Success Story: From Guard's Son To Civil Servant, Kuldeep Dwivedi's Remarkable UPSC Journey

He demonstrated the most important qualities are diligence and fortitude in the face of adversity. His achievements are a brilliant example of perseverance and unselfish dedication.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 05:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSC Success Story: From Guard's Son To Civil Servant, Kuldeep Dwivedi's Remarkable UPSC Journey IAS Kuldeep Dwivedi

New Delhi: The UPSC examination stands as a formidable challenge, with its rigorous standards ensuring that only a select few among the aspirants emerge victorious in India’s most arduous test. Candidates pour relentless effort day and night, striving to realize their aspirations of becoming IAS and IPS officers.

Today, let's delve into the inspiring journey of Kuldeep Dwivedi, a remarkable individual who defied odds to achieve an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 242 in the 2015 Civil Services Examination. Hailing from the humble backdrop of Sheikhpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Nigoh district, Kuldeep's roots were entrenched in a low-income household.

Despite the absence of basic amenities at home, Kuldeep remained undeterred by adversity, showcasing exceptional academic prowess since his formative years. Consistently ranking at the pinnacle of his academic pursuits in both school and college, his innate brilliance shone through.

While familial aspirations leaned towards securing a stable government job, Kuldeep harbored ambitions far beyond conventional expectations. Completing his post-graduation, he embarked on the daunting journey of UPSC preparation. Hindered by severe financial constraints, he opted out of enrolling in UPSC coaching programs, opting instead for a path of self-study.

Undeterred by the lack of resources, Kuldeep exhibited unwavering determination, relying on borrowed books and the generosity of friends and former aspirants to fuel his independent study. His resilience in the face of adversity exemplified the virtues of diligence and fortitude.

Kuldeep's remarkable achievements serve as a testament to the power of perseverance and selfless dedication. Against all odds, his relentless pursuit bore fruit as he clinched a commendable AIR of 242 in his maiden attempt, subsequently choosing to join the esteemed ranks of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

In IRS Officer Kuldeep Dwivedi's triumph, we witness a poignant reminder that no obstacle, however daunting, can extinguish the flame of ambition when fueled by unwavering resolve.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?