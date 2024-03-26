New Delhi: The UPSC examination stands as a formidable challenge, with its rigorous standards ensuring that only a select few among the aspirants emerge victorious in India’s most arduous test. Candidates pour relentless effort day and night, striving to realize their aspirations of becoming IAS and IPS officers.

Today, let's delve into the inspiring journey of Kuldeep Dwivedi, a remarkable individual who defied odds to achieve an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 242 in the 2015 Civil Services Examination. Hailing from the humble backdrop of Sheikhpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Nigoh district, Kuldeep's roots were entrenched in a low-income household.

Despite the absence of basic amenities at home, Kuldeep remained undeterred by adversity, showcasing exceptional academic prowess since his formative years. Consistently ranking at the pinnacle of his academic pursuits in both school and college, his innate brilliance shone through.

While familial aspirations leaned towards securing a stable government job, Kuldeep harbored ambitions far beyond conventional expectations. Completing his post-graduation, he embarked on the daunting journey of UPSC preparation. Hindered by severe financial constraints, he opted out of enrolling in UPSC coaching programs, opting instead for a path of self-study.

Undeterred by the lack of resources, Kuldeep exhibited unwavering determination, relying on borrowed books and the generosity of friends and former aspirants to fuel his independent study. His resilience in the face of adversity exemplified the virtues of diligence and fortitude.

Kuldeep's remarkable achievements serve as a testament to the power of perseverance and selfless dedication. Against all odds, his relentless pursuit bore fruit as he clinched a commendable AIR of 242 in his maiden attempt, subsequently choosing to join the esteemed ranks of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

In IRS Officer Kuldeep Dwivedi's triumph, we witness a poignant reminder that no obstacle, however daunting, can extinguish the flame of ambition when fueled by unwavering resolve.