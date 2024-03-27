New Delhi: From humble beginnings as the son of a struggling farmer in a modest village of Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Yadav's path to achieving All-India Rank (AIR) 454 in the UPSC CSE 2022 exam was anything but easy. His journey, marked by trials and tribulations, serves as a testament to resilience and determination.

Born and raised in a quaint hamlet nestled in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav's educational journey began at the Urmila Educational Academy. Despite financial limitations, he pursued higher education, eventually obtaining a degree in mathematics from Allahabad University.

The turning point came when Yadav, driven by his aspirations of joining the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), made the bold decision to relocate to Delhi. However, the transition was fraught with challenges, particularly for a young man from an agricultural background. Undeterred by financial constraints, Yadav embarked on his UPSC coaching journey in 2019, determined to carve a path towards his dreams.

Tragedy struck in 2020 when Yadav's father fell victim to a brutal murder, leaving the family reeling from grief and financial instability. The loss was devastating, threatening to derail Yadav's aspirations. Yet, amidst the despair, he found renewed resolve to honor his father's memory and fulfill his ambitions.

In the face of adversity, Yadav found an unexpected source of support in Drishti IAS Coaching Centre founder and esteemed mentor, Vikas Divyakirti. Through a special initiative launched by Divyakirti, Yadav received invaluable tutoring for the Civil Services Examination, alleviating the financial burden that had threatened to derail his preparations.

Fuelled by determination and guided by mentorship, Yadav's perseverance bore fruit when he clinched AIR 454 in the UPSC CSE 2022 exam. His remarkable journey serves as a beacon of hope for countless aspirants navigating their own hurdles and obstacles. Yadav's story resonates as a testament to the indomitable spirit and resilience that can defy the odds and transform adversity into triumph.