UPSC Success Story: Meet Awanish Sharan, An Average Student Who Cracked Civil Services, Became IAS At...

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam is India's premier civil services examination, selecting candidates for IAS, IPS, IFS, and other top government posts. This exam consists of three different states and is considered one of the toughest exams in the country. This is the story of IAS 2009 batch, Awanish Sharan, of the Chhattisgarh cadre, whose journey reflects resilience, determination, and unwavering faith in oneself.

Early Education Background

In 10th grade, he scored only 44.7 per cent, but he improved in 12th grade, scoring 65 per cent, and eventually secured 60 per cent in his graduation. Despite the poor academic performances, Awanish secured the prestigious position with consistency and dedication.

His struggles continued as he attempted the State Public Service Commission exams, failing in the prelims over 10 times, but he never gave up and decided to continue his hard work. Later, Awanish decided to appear for the UPSC exam, but the journey was not that smooth. In his first attempt, he cleared the exam up to the interview stage, but he tried again and in his second attempt, he not only cleared the exam but also secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 77, earning a coveted place in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

He hailed from Bihar and did his academic journey in a government school, where he garnered average success but later end up with securing this prestigious exam.