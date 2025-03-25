UPSC Success Story: Meet IAS Officer Who Scored 44% In Class 10 But Cracked Civil Services Exam With AIR...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in the world for securing a government job. Despite the immense difficulty, millions of aspirants take on the challenge every year, hoping to join the prestigious administrative services. Among the many inspiring stories of success, Awanish Sharan’s journey stands out as a beacon of motivation for UPSC aspirants across India.

Hailing from Bihar, Awanish Sharan completed his early education in a government school. Academically, he was an average student, scoring 44.7% in Class 10, 65% in Class 12, and 60% in graduation. Though he lacked a stellar academic record, his determination to clear the UPSC exam never wavered. Before attempting UPSC Civil Services, he unsuccessfully appeared for the UPSC Central Police Forces (CPF) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams. Additionally, he faced 10 failed attempts in state PCS prelims, yet he refused to give up.

His first attempt at UPSC CSE saw him reach the interview stage, but he couldn't clear the final hurdle. However, his second attempt changed everything—he secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 77, fulfilling his long-cherished dream.

In 2009, Awanish Sharan was appointed as an IAS officer and is currently serving in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Over the years, he has actively shared motivational stories and personal experiences to inspire aspirants. In 2022, he posted his Class 10 marksheet on social media, revealing that he had scored just 314 out of 700 marks. His post quickly went viral, reinforcing the message that marks do not define success—hard work and perseverance do.

For UPSC aspirants, Awanish recommends a focused approach—limiting study material to a few trusted books and notes, avoiding distractions from social media and social circles, refraining from comparison with others, and reading newspapers daily to stay updated on current affairs. His journey is a powerful reminder that with dedication and relentless effort, even the toughest goals can be achieved.