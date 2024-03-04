trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727383
UPSC SUCCESS STORY

UPSC Success Story: Meet Pooja Ranawat, Who Embodies Tenacity And Triumph In Her UPSC Journey

Pooja Ranawat's journey indeed exemplifies the power of perseverance and dedication in the face of daunting challenges. Her story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless aspirants aiming to crack the UPSC exam.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Starting her preparation during college speaks volumes about her foresight and commitment towards her goal. Despite facing initial setbacks, Pooja's unwavering determination propelled her forward. Instead of letting failure deter her, she chose to learn from her mistakes and refine her approach.

One key takeaway from Pooja's journey is the importance of consistent hard work and strategic preparation. Meticulous note-taking and a focused study routine undoubtedly played a crucial role in her eventual success.

Her achievement not only highlights the significance of resilience but also underscores the notion that success in UPSC examinations is attainable through sustained effort and dedication over time.

As Pooja continues to excel in her role as a Deputy Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, her story serves as a reminder that with perseverance and determination, one can overcome even the most formidable challenges and achieve their dreams.

