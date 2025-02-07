UPSC Success Story: She Failed Five Times, Studies 18 Hours A Day And Cracked Civil Services To Become IAS With AIR...

UPSC Success Story: For millions of aspirants, clearing the Civil Services Exam (CSE) is more than just a goal—it is a path to securing prestigious positions such as IAS, IPS, and IRS. These esteemed roles provide individuals with the opportunity to establish themselves among the elite ranks of civil servants. However, cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is an arduous task, demanding relentless effort and dedication. This is why only a select few succeed, while many continue to strive year after year. Those who do achieve this milestone often witness a transformative change in their lives.

Among these determined individuals is IAS officer Priyanka Goel, whose perseverance and resilience helped her overcome multiple setbacks to achieve success. Her father is a businessman and her mother is a housewife.

Priyanka Goel graduated with a degree in commerce from the University of Delhi’s Keshav Mahavidyalaya (KMV). She completed her 12th grade at Maharaja Agrasen Model School in Pitampura, Delhi, securing an impressive 93%. Her journey toward the CSE began in 2016, and she appeared for her first attempt in 2017. In 2018, she missed clearing the prelims by a narrow margin of just 0.3 marks.

Choosing Public Administration as her optional subject, Priyanka scored 292 marks. Undeterred by previous setbacks, she made her sixth attempt in the 2022 UPSC CSE. Since her prepartions were affected due to family issues in the past attempts, she studied 17-18 hours a day for two months before the exam and went on to secure an All India Rank of 369. Her relentless determination and consistent hard work ultimately paid off, earning her a place in the DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) cadre.