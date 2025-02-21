UPSC Success Story: She Failed Twice, Fought Brain Disease But Did Not Lose Courage; Cleared Civil Services With AIR....To Become IAS

New Delhi: Clearing the Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is not an easy task. UPSC is known as one of the toughest exams in India. It has also been ranked among the most challenging globally. Cracking the UPSC requires not just hard work but also immense dedication and perseverance.

While thousands of aspirants attempt the exam each year, only a few manage to make it to the final list. Today, we share the inspiring success story of IFS officer Anisha Tomar, who cleared the UPSC on her third attempt, proving that resilience and passion can lead to victory.

Early Passion

Anisha had a strong passion for learning from a young age, which laid the foundation for her future achievements. She completed her engineering from Punjab University, and during her undergraduate years, she was already determined to take the UPSC exam. After completing her graduation in 2016, Anisha started her preparation for the exam by organizing her study materials according to the UPSC syllabus. She also created a study routine that she followed consistently throughout her preparation.

Overcoming Setbacks

Anisha, after her first attempt, missed the cutoff for the prelims by a narrow margin and was disheartened. However, she didn't let this setback discourage her and pushed forward for her second attempt.

Battling Health Challenges

While Anisha was preparing for her second attempt in February 2018, she was diagnosed with Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH). However, despite the health challenges, she didn’t give up and remained focused on her goal. According to reports, Anisha mentioned feeling like she was losing her strength, but despite the challenges of taking medication, undergoing MRIs, and spinal taps, she found the courage to continue her studies. In her second attempt, she successfully cleared the prelims but struggled with the main exam, falling short by just six marks.

Achieving Success

After years of hard work and determination, Anisha finally achieved success in her third attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 94 and becoming an IAS officer.