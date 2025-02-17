UPSC Success Story: She Studies 12 Hours A Day, Prepared For Two Years And Cracked Civil Services In First Attempt With AIR... Her IAS Success Tips...

IAS Success Story: Achieving success in the Civil Services Exam held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is not easy. The Civil Services exam is one of the toughest exams in India and even features in the global rankings of tough exams. Cracking the UPSC exam not only requires intense study but also dedication and resilience. While lakhs of students appear for the UPSC civil services exam, only a few hundred make it to the final list after the interview. One such IAS officer is Donuru Ananya Reddy.

Donuru Ananya Reddy IAS Journey

Donuru Ananya Reddy, a determined aspirant from Mahbubnagar, Telangana, has achieved an outstanding All India Rank 3 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. Her feat is even more commendable as she cleared the exam on her first attempt after two years of dedicated preparation.

A graduate of Miranda House, Delhi, Ananya pursued a bachelor’s degree in geography with a minor in economics. To focus on her UPSC preparation, she relocated to Delhi, where she lived in rented accommodation during the final phase of her studies. She selected anthropology as her optional subject, opting for coaching in that area while preparing for the remaining subjects through self-study. Her daily routine involved 12 to 14 hours of intensive study.

Balancing academics with relaxation, Ananya found solace in watching cricket and reading novels to manage stress. She admires Virat Kohli, drawing inspiration from his work ethic and never-give-up attitude. "He is my favourite player, and his discipline motivates me," she shared in an interview.

Acknowledging the support of her parents, family, and friends, Ananya expressed gratitude for their encouragement throughout her journey. Looking ahead, she views her achievement as a responsibility and aims to serve people effectively, ensuring accessible administration wherever she is posted.

Although she did not start with a rigid schedule, she gradually increased her study hours as the exam neared. She emphasized that understanding the exam pattern and selecting the right resources were crucial to her success.