UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), Prayagraj, has issued a job advertisement. Candidates will be hired for the positions of Trained Graduate (TGT) and Lecturer (PGT) in the state's aided non-government secondary schools. Eligible candidates can apply online at www.upsessb.org, the Board's official website. The registration period will begin on June 9, 2022. According to reports, the deadline for applying for the positions mentioned above is July 3, 2022. The online application fee must be submitted by July 6, 2022. Candidates can go through all the details on the main website.

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Notification Date of release: June 8, 2022

The registration period will begin on June 9, 2022.

The deadline to apply online is July 3, 2022.

UPSESSB TGT PGT 2022: Vacancy Details

The title of the position and the number of available positions

TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher): 3539 positions

PGT (Postgraduate Trained Teacher): 624 positions

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 – Salary Expected

Pay Range: 47600-151100, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay 4800

TGT Cadre 44900-142400, Pay Level 7, Graduation Pay 4600

UPSESSB Recruitment 2022: TGT Exam Pattern

Number of Questions - 125

Time - 2 hours

Marks - 500 (5 Marks for each question)

UPSESSB Recruitment 2022: PGT Exam Pattern

Number of Questions - 125

Time - 2 hours

Marks - 425 (3.5 Marks for each question)

UPSESSB Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be chosen based on a written exam and an interview

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

According to the official announcement, a candidate must be at least 21 years as of July 1, 2022.

UPSESSB TGT PGT 2022: Application Fee

Candidates from the general and OBC categories must pay an application fee of Rs 750. Candidates from the EWS and SC categories must pay a fee of Rs 450. The application fee for candidates from the ST category is Rs 250.

UPSESSB Recruitment 2022: How can you apply?

Step 1: Candidate Registration: Applicants must register on the official website using their information. After you've completed the registration form, click 'Validate & Preview' and then 'Submit Application.'

Step 2: Pay Application Fee: Applicants must now pay the application fee by clicking on Fee 'Deposition/Reconciliation.

Step 3: Fill out and submit the application form: Fill out the form and submit it. They must also submit a color photograph and a signature.