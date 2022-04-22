Upset Shivpal Yadav meets Azam Khan in jail amid infighting in Samajwadi Party

Amid reports of huge dissent and internal feuds between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav, on Friday, met SP leader Mohd Azam Khan, who is lodged in the Sitapur jail, IANS reported.

The meeting comes at a crucial time when both uncle Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan are upset with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for varying reasons.

After the meeting, Shivpal parried all questions about discussions and said that he had come to inquire about the health of Azam Khan.

Sources, however, said that the two leaders discussed in detail the prevailing political situation and the same in the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav vs Shivpal

Shivpal Yadav, who shares a shaky history with nephew Akhilesh due to political differences had agreed to resolve and issues and come together for the 2022 UP Assembly Elections.

Despite being the president of PSPL, Shivpal had contested the recent Assembly elections on a SP ticket.

This is after in 2018, following a political feud, Shivpal, who played a crucial role in the Samajwadi party formed his own political outfit.

However, Akhilesh and Shivpal both started locking horns once again after the latter wasn’t invited to an SP planning meeting and complained of being kept out of party plans despite being a sitting MLA on its ticket.

On Thursday, Shivpal had dared Akhilesh to expel him from the party if he felt that he was indulging in anti-party activities.

Akhilesh Yadav vs Azam Khan

Azam Khan and his supporters, on the other hand, are upset with Akhilesh Yadav maintaining a studied silence on the manner in which the BJP is targeting Azam Khan and other Muslim leaders of the party.

This is followed by a trail of resignations from the Muslim leaders in the Samajwadi Party citing inaction by Akhilesh Yadav.

Recently, Azam Khan said that he is planning to form his own party that will work toward the interest of the Muslim population in the state.

