UPSSSC Lekhpal: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC, will soon release the UP Lekhpal admit card. UP Lekhpal Exam 2022 will be conducted on July 31, 2022. The UP Lekhpal Exam 2022 was originally scheduled for July 24, 2022 but was postponed by the commission in view of unavoidable reasons. The candidates will be informed about the issue of the admit card for the UP Lekhpal Exam in due course. The UP Lekhpal Admit Card will be released soon and can be expected before the commencement of the exam.

ALSO READ: Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022

UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022: Here is how to download the admit card

- Open the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) website upsssc.gov.in.

- Under the section of ‘Notice Board’ search for the ‘UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card 2022’ link.

- Tap on it and the candidate login box will open.

- Fill in the credentials demanded on the page and then tick on the ‘Login’ button.

- The new web page will be displaying your UPSSSC Lekhpal admit card 2022.

- Start reading the pointers mentioned inside the admit card and then download the admit card in coloured format.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Main Exam: Important Documents

- UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit card.

- Government Id.

- Scanned passport size photograph.

- PWD certificate issued by MBBS doctor.

Candidates note that once the admit card is released, the link will be made active on the official website and candidates will have to click on the link. Once it opens, you will have to enter your login credentails such as registration number, date of birth and other details if asked. UP Lekhpal Exam 2022 is scheduled on July 31, 2022.