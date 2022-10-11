UPSSSC PET 2022: Exam centre in Lucknow changed, direct link to download new Admit Card here, upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has changed the exam centre at Lucknow named ‘Balika Vidya Niketan Inter College, Bala Kadar Road, Kesarbagh, Lucknow’ due to some unkown reason. Candidates who were scheduled to the above mention centre will have to appear at 'KM, Public Inter College Block-B, Sector-9, Vrindavan Yojna, Awas Vikas Colony, Lucknow' for the UPSSSC PET 2022 exam.

Here's how to download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card

Visit the official UPSSSC Website - upsssc.gov.in On the home page click on the link to download the admit card Entre your log in credentials like registration number, DOB etc Submit and download UPSSSC PET Admit Cards 2022

The UPSSSC PET 2022 exam will be conducted on October 15 and 16. Candidates who will qualify the UPSSSC PET 2022 will be eligible to apply for various Group C Posts.