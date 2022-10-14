NewsIndia
UPSSSC PET 2022 exam TOMORROW, direct link to download admit card here upsssc.gov.in

Candidates can download the UPSSSC PET Admit Cards 2022 from the official website- upsssc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download PET admit card. 

Oct 14, 2022

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC is scheduled to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test or UPSSSC PET 2022 on October 15 and 16, 2022. The Commission has already released the UPSSC PET admit cards on the official website- upsssc.gov.in. 

Here's how to download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 

  1. Visit the official UPSSSC Website - upsssc.gov.in
  2. On the home page click on the link to download the admit card
  3. Entre your log in credentials like registration number, DOB etc
  4. Submit and download UPSSSC PET Admit Cards 2022

Direct Link To Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022

UPSSSC PET 2022 Exam changed in Lucknow

UPSSSC has changed the exam centre at Lucknow named ‘Balika Vidya Niketan Inter College, Bala Kadar Road, Kesarbagh, Lucknow’ due to some unknown reason. Candidates who were scheduled to the above mention centre will have to appear at 'KM, Public Inter College Block-B, Sector-9, Vrindavan Yojna, Awas Vikas Colony, Lucknow' for the UPSSSC PET 2022 exam.

