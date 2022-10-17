UPSSSC PET 2022: Student appears in exam using another candidate's admit card

New Delhi: A student from Lakhimpur Kheri was found impersonating a candidate in Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test or UPSSSC PET 2022 exam on Sunday (October 16) while 36 other candidates were caught using Bluetooth devices during the constable recruitment exam in Bihar's Gaya.

Student appears for UPSSSC PET 2022 with another candidate's admit card

The student in Lakhimpur Kheri wad found appearing in UPSSSC PET 2022 using the admit card of another person, said the Pilibhit police on Sunday. The Pilibhit Addl SP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi told ANI that "Case has been registered and the student has also been arrested." The Additional SP said that interrogation is underway. Teams have been constituted to investigate the matter further.

Students use Bluetooth devices during constable recruitment in Gaya

36 students were caught using Bluetooth devices during constable recruitment exam across Gaya. Talking to ANI DSP Gaya said, "We already had the info that people associated with running such rackets will deploy the devices. People caught to be sent to jail, legal procedure shall follow."