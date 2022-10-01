UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022 OUT at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to download here
UPSSSC PET Admit Cards 2022 are now available on the official website- upsssc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download PET admit card.
UPSSSC PET Admit Cards: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022. Candidates can now download the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Admit cards from the official website- upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 is scheuled to be conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022
Here's how to download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card
- Visit the official UPSSSC Website - upsssc.gov.in
- On the home page click on the link to download the admit card
- Entre your log in credentials like registration number, DOB etc
- Submit and download UPSSSC PET Admit Cards 2022
Direct Link To Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2022
The UPSSSC PET 2022 exam will be conducted on October 15 and 16. Candidates who will qualify the UPSSSC PET 2022 will be eligible to apply for various Group C Posts.
