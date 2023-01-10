topStoriesenglish
UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2022: Revised answer key OUT at upsssc.gov.in, direct LINK to download here

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2022 is now available on the official website upsssc.gov.in, scroll for the direct link to download the UPSSC PET Final answer key.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the revised answer key for UPSSC PET 2022 on Monday (January 9). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the revised UPSSC PET 2022 Answer Key from the official website- upsssc.gov.in by following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below Candidates must notice that the UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key Link will be available on the official website till 30 January 2023.

Here's how to download UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2022 

  • Visit the official website UPSSSC upsssc.gov.in 
  • On the home page, click on the link for UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2022 under the "Notice Board" section
  • Download the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 appeared on the screen
  • Take a print out and check for the answers

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 (Revised) Direct Link Shift 1 (Oct 15)

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 (Revised) Direct Link Shift 2 (Oct 15)

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 (Revised) Direct Link Shift 1 (Oct 16)

 

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 (Revised) Direct Link Shift 2 (Oct 16)

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 15 and  October 16, 2022 in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM. The commission released the first answer key and the objections were invited upto 22 December 2022. According to reports, around 25 lakh candidates participated in the exam.

UPSSSC PET Result 2022

UPSSC PET Result 2022 is expected to be released anytime soon on the official website of the commission upsssc.gov.in. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for UPSSC Mains Exam for recruitment of various Group C Posts. 

