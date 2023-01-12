topStoriesenglish
UPSSSC PET Result 2022 to be RELEASED soon at upsssc.gov.in- Steps to download here

UPSSSC is likely to declare the UPSSSC PET result 2022 soon on the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UPSSSC 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is expected to announce the UPSSSC PET result 2022 soon in online on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who took the UPSSSC PET exam will be able to view the UP PET result 2022 using their login information. Along with the UPSSSC PET result 2022, the commission is likely to release the UPSSSC PET final answer key. Candidates who pass the UPSSSC PET exam are eligible to take the UPSSSC PET Mains exam, which will be held to fill UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B and C positions.

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the UPSSSC official site at upsssc.gov.in. 
  • Click on UPSSSC PET result 2022 link available on the home page. 
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit. 
  • Your result and PET score card will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Check the UPSSSC PET 2022 result 

According to media reports, over 25 lakh students took the UPSSSC PET test 2022. The UPSSC PET exam 2022 was held on October 15 and 16, 2022 by the test authorities.

