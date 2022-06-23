NewsIndia
UPTET 2022 EXAM

UPTET 2022 Notification (Soon): UPTET notification likely to be issued on THIS Date, check eligibility, exam pattern at updeled.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Education Department is soon going to issue notification for UPTET 2022 exam next week, interested candidates can apply on the official website updeled.gov.in. once notification is issued.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
  • The notification of UPTET 2022 exam can be issued by next week
  • Candidates applying for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test must have graduated with minimum 50% marks from an accredited university
  • candidates have to apply on the official website updeled.gov.in once notification is issued

UPTET 2022: Uttar Pradesh Education Department is soon going to issue notification for UPTET 2022 exam. UPTET exam is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Education Department. According to media reports, the notification of UPTET 2022 exam can be issued by next week. For this, candidates have to apply on the official website updeled.gov.in. Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET Exam) is the way to become a government teacher in government schools of UP. Candidates who want a government job this could be a special opportunity for them.

UPTET 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test must have graduated with minimum 50% marks from an accredited university. Also candidates must have been passed or taken the DELED final year examination. Candidates can check UPTET website updeled.gov.in. for further details.

UPTET 2022: Exam Pattern

There are two exams for the UPTET exam. The first Primary Teacher Paper (PRT) is for those people who want to teach from class 1 to 5. Second, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) is for those people who want to teach from 6 to 8. The candidates who want to become a teacher of primary and upper primary have to appear in both the exams.

UPTET 2022: Examination form fees

The application fee for UPTET Paper-1 is Rs 600, while for SC, ST, Rs 400 and for handicapped , Rs 100. Whereas the application fee for Paper-2 is Rs 1200, for SC, ST Rs 800 and for handicapped people Rs 100. Also note that the candidates who want to appear in both Paper-I and Paper-II will have a separate fee.

 

UPTET 2022 ExamUPTET 2022UPTET 2022 NOTIFICATIONUPTET 2022 exam notificationUttar Pradesh

