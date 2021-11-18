UPTET Admit Card 2021 to release soon, check when and where to download hall ticket

New Delhi: The Basic School Education Board, Uttar Pradesh is set to release the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) on Thursday (November 18, 2021). Candidates who wish to sit for the eligibility test need to note that, once released, they can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in.

It may be noted that those appearing in the examination need to compulsorily carry the admit card to their designated exam centres on the exam day, along with one original valid photo ID card.

UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28 in the form of two papers. Paper-I will be held in the morning from 10:30 am to 12 pm while Paper-II will be conducted in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates can note that the examination will be held in Hindi and English and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Earlier, UPTET exam was supposed to be held in May but was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The board has also issued helpline numbers- 05322466761, 0532-2466769, 0532-2467504 for students in case of any confusion or queries. Candidates can also raise concerns via email at secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.

