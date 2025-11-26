Uri Attack Foiled: How CISF Secured Power Plant, Evacuated 250 Civilians Under Pakistan Shelling During Operation Sindoor

The Central Industrial Security Force on Tuesday disclosed how Pakistan Army carried out a focused and unsuccessful attempt to target India's critical Uri Hydro Electric Power Projects (UHEP-I & II) during the intervening night of May 6-7, 2025, just hours after India launched Operation Sindoor.

The force confirmed that its personnel successfully neutralized hostile drones and secured the high-value installations near the LoC despite intense cross-border shelling. This revelation was made as the CISF awarded its prestigious Director General's Disc to 19 personnel for their exemplary courage.

Targeted Retaliation: Shelling and Drone Threat

Operation Sindoor by the Indian Army was aimed at terrorist hideouts along the LoC in PoK. The response from the Pakistan Army came in the form of indiscriminate shelling against Indian civilians and strategic infrastructure.

The Uri Hydro Power Projects, which are located barely a few kilometres from the LoC, were among the first critical national assets to be targeted by the enemy fire.

Drone Neutralisation: CISF units deployed at NHPC installations under the command of Commandant Ravi Yadav engaged hostile drones that were actively targeting the complexes with success.

Infrastructure Intact: Personnel made rapid protective measures, such as taking care of armoury stockpiles by dispersing weapons so they would not be destroyed, and reinforcing the defenses, hence keeping critical power projects intact during the crisis.

Heroic Evacuation of 250 Civilians Under Gunfire

Apart from guarding the national asset, the CISF teams were credited with a massive humanitarian effort under intense shelling.

Door-to-Door Rescue: As shells struck dangerously close to residential complexes associated with the projects, CISF personnel undertook the door-to-door evacuation of approximately 250 civilians, including women and children, NHPC staff, and their families, moving them to safe bunkers amidst ongoing heavy fire.

Zero Casualties: An officer familiar with the events confirmed that because of the strong intelligence network and preparedness of the on-ground troops, not only were the installations safeguarded, but the entire mass evacuation was carried out without any loss of life.

CISF Honours Frontline Defenders

Details of the operation on May 6-7 were shared in the context of an awards ceremony in New Delhi, where the personnel were officially recognised.

DG's Disc Awarded: The Director General's Disc was given to 19 personnel of the Uri Hydro Electric Power Projects for outstanding operational performance and bravery during the high-risk situation.

Vigilance and Preparedness: The force statement underlined the fact that the vigilance and preparedness of the personnel, including previous drills, were helpful to ensure zero civil casualties besides preventing damage to the Uri projects.

