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Uri man’s disappearance in Russia: Family appeals to Modi, Jaishankar for help

Ajaz Ahmad Gilani’s family has appealed to the government to secure his release after he lost contact with them following an incident in Russia. His case adds to allegations of Kashmiri job seekers being deceived by overseas recruiters and forced into exploitative work.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 08:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Uri man’s disappearance in Russia: Family appeals to Modi, Jaishankar for help

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Uri man’s disappearance in Russia: Family appeals to Modi, Jaishankar for help
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