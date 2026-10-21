/Uri man’s disappearance in Russia: Family appeals to Modi, Jaishankar for help

Srinagar: A family in north Kashmir’s Uri is seeking government intervention after Ajaz Ahmad Gilani, their only bread winner, was reportedly detained in Russia within weeks of travelling there for employment. His wife, mother, two sisters and young children are waiting for news about his whereabouts and have appealed to the Centre to help bring him home.
Son of Nazim Shah Gilani, the man belongs to Shiadpora village in Baramulla district. According to his family, he travelled to Russia after securing an overseas job through an online process. He had been working there for a short period when contact with him was disrupted under circumstances the family says it does not understand.
His wife said they spoke regularly over video calls until his phone became unreachable. She said Ajaz briefly contacted the family on September 14 and told them that a problem had occurred and his phone had been taken away.
“We used to speak over video calls every morning and evening. We could not talk during the day because he was at work. We continued speaking until September 13, after which his phone was switched off whenever we tried to call him,” she said.
She further recalled, “We spoke briefly the next day, and he told us, ‘Some problem has happened here, so my phone has been taken. I can’t talk to you.’ After that, we lost all contact with him.”
The family says it has received no clear information about Ajaz’s whereabouts or condition since that brief conversation. His wife has now appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Jammu and Kashmir government to intervene and help bring her husband home.
“I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and to the government of Jammu and Kashmir. Please find him, get him out and bring him back home as soon as possible. He has been trapped,” she said.
Ajaz’s children have also appealed to the government to help reunite them with their father. His son, who studies in grade 4, said that the family was struggling without him.
“My request to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and S. Jaishankar ji is that my father should be brought back. We cannot live without him. Please bring my father back,” the boy said.
His daughter also urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene.
“My only request to Jaishankar ji is to bring my father back. We don’t need anything else, just bring my father back,” she said, adding that the family had been unable to speak to him after their last conversation.
The family has appealed to the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, the External Affairs Minister, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the chief minister to take up the matter with the Russian authorities.
Ajaz’s case adds to reports of young men from Jammu and Kashmir being lured abroad with promises of jobs and later facing exploitation. Families have described cases in which recruitment agents allegedly misled job seekers about their destination or the work they would be expected to perform.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 17 human trafficking cases in 2024, compared with 10 in 2023 and eight in 2022. Forced labour is among the forms of exploitation reported in such cases, with job seekers sometimes finding themselves stranded abroad or working in conditions they had not agreed to.
In early 2024, Azad Yousuf Kumar, 32, from Poshwan village in Awantipora, Pulwama district, was allegedly duped by agents who promised him a job in Dubai. He was taken to Russia and ended up near the Russia-Ukraine war zone, where he later suffered injuries.
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir has also conducted searches in Kulgam and Qazigund in connection with an alleged transnational trafficking network. Investigators suspected that unemployed youth were being taken abroad on the promise of jobs and forced into cyber-scam operations in Myanmar.
Crime Branch officials have warned young people and their families about “cyber slavery” and other forms of exploitation arising from fraudulent overseas recruitment. They have urged job seekers to verify recruitment agencies, employment contracts and travel documents before accepting offers abroad.
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