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Washington's latest trade play: Why the US is accusing India of aiding China's tariff evasion

The United States has placed India alongside 40 other nations on a trade surveillance watchlist, accusing Indian manufacturing hubs in Pune, Gujarat, and Chennai of acting as pass-through nodes for Chinese tariff evasion.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
Washington's latest trade play: Why the US is accusing India of aiding China's tariff evasion
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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