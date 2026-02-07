Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014730https://zeenews.india.com/india/us-alleges-china-conducted-secret-nuclear-test-post-galwan-clash-3014730.html
NewsIndiaUS alleges China conducted secret nuclear test post-Galwan clash
GALWAN CLASH

US alleges China conducted secret nuclear test post-Galwan clash

The US claims China conducted a covert nuclear test on June 22, 2020, days after the deadly Galwan Valley clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers, using "decoupling" to hide explosions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US alleges China conducted secret nuclear test post-Galwan clash(File Photo IANS)

The United States has accused China of carrying out a covert nuclear test on June 22, 2020, days after the deadly Galwan Valley clashes between Chinese and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The claim was voiced by US Under Secretary for Arms Control Thomas DiNanno at the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, coinciding with the New START treaty's expiry between the US and Russia on February 5, 2026.

The US government has cited China's alleged nuclear test as grounds for refusing to extend the New START treaty. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered a one-year extension, but US President Donald Trump dismissed it, insisting on a comprehensive new arms control agreement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

DiNanno disclosed that the US government knows China conducted “nuclear explosive tests, including preparations for blasts with yields reaching hundreds of tons.” He stated, in an X post, that, “I can reveal that the US is aware China has carried out nuclear explosive tests, including readying those with designated yields in the hundreds of tons.”

DiNanno specifically highlighted a “yield-producing test” on June 22, 2020, accusing Beijing of using “decoupling”, detonating explosives in vast underground cavities to dampen seismic signals and dodge global monitoring.

DiNanno argued that this "decoupling" technique let China hide test violations amid global COVID-19 struggles.

For India, the June 22, 2020, test timing, one week after the June 15 Galwan Valley clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers and unknown Chinese troops in brutal hand-to-hand fighting, raises alarms, amid 2020-21 border standoffs with aggressive patrols and infrastructure along the LAC.

Though US officials avoided direct ties to Galwan, the context looms large for New Delhi. Speaking to defend rejecting Russia's one-year New START extension, DiNanno called the 2010 pact ‘outdated’, China's arsenal swells unprecedentedly, Russia's vast systems evade full caps, and zero Chinese nukes fell under scrutiny.






 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out T20 World Cup opener
Why Jasprit Bumrah is sidelined for India’s T20 WC 2026 opener against USA?
Hardik Pandya ICC trophies target
'I Want to scare everyone': Hardik Pandya fires brutal warning to oppositions
India trade deals
Explained | Secret behind India’s tough stand on farm & dairy in trade talks
India Pakistan T20 World Cup match
Pakistan may agree to play India on Feb 15 as ICC talks begin: Report
The 50
The 50: Rajat Dalal vs Prince Narula Who is more educated, richer?
Ministry of Textiles
US deal to play pivotal role in India achieving USD 100 billion textiles
Propose Day 2026
Propose Day 2026: Date, history, significance & sweet ways to celebrate
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay commission survey 2026: Website live, Last date March 16— Link inside
England playing XI vs Nepal
T20 World Cup 2026: England confirm playing XI for Nepal clash
30 mins delivery
M- Now Reaches Tier 2-3 cities, Myntra Expands Delivery Starting 30-Mins