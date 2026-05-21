US Ambassador signals major push in India-US nuclear energy ties

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday expressed strong optimism about advancing collaboration between the two countries in the nuclear energy sector, stating that “big things” lie ahead. In response to a social media post by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who met with a high-level executive delegation from the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) as part of the ‘US Nuclear Executive Mission to India’, US Envoy Gor wrote, “Big things ahead in India-US collaboration on Nuclear energy!”

Fadnavis emphasised that while Maharashtra has invested heavily in solar and wind energy for years, nuclear power is becoming essential to meet the state’s growing need for carbon-free, reliable baseload electricity.

The Chief Minister noted that more than 40 per cent of India’s total foreign investment flows into Maharashtra, with nearly 60 per cent of the country’s data centre capacity concentrated in the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai regions.

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Also Read: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23-26 for key diplomatic talks

Sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, logistics, and advanced manufacturing are expanding rapidly, which is expected to drive a sharp increase in electricity demand in the coming years.

Big things ahead in India-US collaboration on Nuclear energy! https://t.co/mCj9MbErAj — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 20, 2026

“India will become a country with rapidly growing electricity demand over the next several decades, and Maharashtra will be its largest industrial component,” Fadnavis said, adding that nuclear power will be crucial for the future industrial economy.

He asserted that Maharashtra is ready to lead the transformation in the nuclear energy sector and invited American companies to invest in the state.

Separately, the US Embassy in India shared a video in which Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the strong democratic partnership between the two nations.

“As America gets ready to celebrate our 250th birthday, we look forward to doing it with our partners in India. India is the world’s largest democracy, and we are the world’s oldest. So we look forward to celebrating together,” Rubio said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India on 23rd May, 2026.

(with ANI inputs)

