US-Bound Air India Dreamliner Delayed In Vienna After Technical Issue During Fuel Stop
A US-bound Air India Dreamliner flight was held back in Vienna after a routine inspection during a scheduled fuel stop uncovered a technical issue, according to media reports.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: A US-bound Air India Dreamliner flight was held back in Vienna after a routine inspection during a scheduled fuel stop uncovered a technical issue, according to media reports.
(This is a developing story)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Air IndiaDreamlinerUS-bound flightVienna airportflight delayAircraft maintenancefuel stop issueAviation newsAir India Dreamliner delayinternational flight disruptionairline safety checkBoeing 787emergency stop Viennaflight held backaircraft inspection issueAir India flight delayDreamliner technical issueUS-bound Air India flightVienna fuel stop delayAir India Dreamliner groundedBoeing 787 maintenance checkairline safety inspectionVienna airport newsAir India news updateflight held in Viennaaviation safety protocolsDreamliner flight haltedaviation incident July 2025.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement