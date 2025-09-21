US-Bound Airfares Skyrocket As H-1B Visa Holders Scramble To Return

Fares to the US have surged as H-1B visa holders in India scrambled to return ahead of President Donald Trump’s sudden announcement of a $100,000 fee per visa, effective September 21.

Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft advised their H-1B and H-4 employees to travel back to the US before the deadline, fueling a surge in demand.

Nearly all nonstop flights from India, including seven operated by Air India and one each by United Airlines and American Airlines, were nearly full, with one-way economy tickets from Delhi to New York soaring up to Rs 1.05 lakh.

By Saturday evening, the only remaining flight that could meet the September 21 deadline was American Airlines’ AA 293, departing Delhi at 11:30 PM and landing in New York at 6:05 AM on Sunday.

Major tech companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, instructed their H-1B and H-4 visa employees in India to return to the US before the cutoff, while advising those already in the US to remain there for the time being. This guidance prompted Indian travel agencies and airlines to expect a surge in inbound cancellations during the upcoming festive and wedding season.

Trump's H-1B Visa Hike

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing a USD 100,000 fee for each H-1B visa application.

US Clarifies Visa Hike Policy

Following the announcement, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) clarified that the new fee will only apply to fresh H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21, and will not impact previously submitted petitions or current visa holders.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the USD 100,000 charge is a one-time fee for new petitions, not an annual recurring payment, and does not apply to renewals or existing H-1B visa holders.

H-1B Visa Hike Set To Impact Indians

This significant fee hike is expected to heavily impact Indian professionals and the tech companies that employ and sponsor them, as Indian nationals accounted for 73% of all approved H-1B visas in 2023, compared to just 12% for Chinese applicants.

What are H-1B visas?

The H-1B visa program allows US companies to employ foreign workers with specialized skills, such as engineers, software developers, and scientists, for an initial period of three years, which can be extended up to six years.

