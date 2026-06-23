/Targeting the individual: How Trump's new Form N-400 fee hike deals a blow to Indian green card holders

The Trump administration recently unveiled a new regulatory proposal with an aim of drastically boosting the processing fees for immigrants wishing to become citizens of the United States. The new regulation, which is expected to be rolled out soon from the Department of Homeland Security will make it expensive for lawful permanent residents to move to full-fledged citizenship status – something that will be felt heavily by the millions of Indians living in the US.
According to the formal proposal, the cost of filing the Form N-400 (Application for Naturalization) will be increased in a tiered way depending on how it is filed:
Paper applications: It will cost a whopping $1,330 to file through a traditional paper application. This means there will be a whopping 75% increase on current processing fees.
Digital applications: There will also be a sharp rise in processing fees to $1,280 for digital filings, which will be an 80% fee increase.
In essence, while the administration wants to retain the specialty reduced-fee baseline of $380 only for those individuals belonging to low-income status and whose household income levels fall below 400 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines, the existing structural safety net is being whittled away.
The new regulation clearly specifies that broad-based fee waivers and standard reduced-fee flexibility are to be terminated altogether for the larger group of applicants, placing the majority of middle-class immigrant families to cover all costs financially.
Legal sources stated that the sweeping fee changes are to be introduced under certain regulatory requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act in conjunction with the Homeland Security Act of 2002.
It is clear that the new fee schedule will not become effective immediately. In accordance with the federal requirement, any DHS proposal needs to undergo a compulsory 60-day public comment period before a final rule can be adopted and implemented.
The economic deterrent comes at a time when the pathway to gaining lawful permanent residency for Indian nationals has already shrunk considerably. According to figures compiled by the Ministry of External Affairs of India, there are around 6.7 million Indians (specifically, 60,79,221) in the United States. Of the total, 3.7 million Indians qualify as Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and 2.3 million Indians as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).
Data extracted from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics shows that whereas 66,800 Indians were able to obtain Green Cards in 2024, the figure denotes a significant fall-off from the previous years' performance.
Fiscal Year Indian Nationals Granted Lawful Permanent Residency (Green Cards)
The continuing drop of over 50 percent from 2022 means that the remaining applicants will have to contend with a bottleneck. Experts fear that adding the shrinking number of Green Cards with the steep naturalization charges of thousands of dollars could compel Indian professionals to rethink their objectives or seek other migration avenues internationally.
A similar fee increase in citizenship applications reflects the protectionist attitude of the administration towards the immigration process, which greatly affected the tech industry last year. According to the policy of the “America First” approach, the administration tried to increase the cost of corporation H-1B visa sponsorship from $2,000 to $100,000 per high-skilled immigrant.
The H-1B visa program is the main entry point for thousands of Indian engineers, scientists, and technical specialists willing to start working in the USA.
Legal action: The administration's excessive effort to collect a $100,000 fee for corporate visas was challenged and ruled unlawful by the Federal Court of Boston, Massachusetts.
Although the court decision provided great relief for Indian H-1B visa holders and their employers, immigration experts believe that the recent N-400 citizenship fee increase shows the change of strategy on the part of the administration in relation to individual immigrants.
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