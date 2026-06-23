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Targeting the individual: How Trump's new Form N-400 fee hike deals a blow to Indian green card holders

The Trump administration has proposed a sweeping DHS rule to increase Form N-400 citizenship application fees by up to 80% while eliminating key fee waivers. Find out how this structural shift impacts middle-class families and Indian green card holders.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Targeting the individual: How Trump's new Form N-400 fee hike deals a blow to Indian green card holders
Image Credit: PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. (IANS/AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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