/US clears $428 million India defence support deals for Howitzers, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved two proposed defence support packages for India worth a combined $428.2 million, covering long-term sustainment for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers and follow-on support for AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, according to notifications published by the Pentagon. The notices, issued by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) and published in the Federal Register last week, were recently delivered to the US Congress. The proposed sales involve support services and logistics rather than new major defence equipment.