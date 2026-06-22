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US clears $428 million India defence support deals for Howitzers, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters

The proposed package includes ancillary items, spares, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, field service representatives, depot capability, and other related logistics and programme support.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:43 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
US clears $428 million India defence support deals for Howitzers, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters
Image Credit: X/US Navy

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US clears $428 mn India defence support deals for Howitzers, Apache choppers
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