/US coercion escalates? Washington moves hostile Russia Sanctions Bill to slap 100% tariffs on India

Washington: India has been specifically named in a US House amendment that could make the country eligible for tariffs of up to 100 per cent over purchases of Russian oil and gas. The provision is part of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which is moving through the House of Representatives.
The House on Tuesday (September 15) advanced the legislation in a 214-211 procedural vote and cleared the way for a final vote. The bill is expected to come up for that vote before the House begins its early recess ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
The latest House action gives the India provision added importance. The Senate-approved version does not name India or any other country. It refers instead to the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas by volume.
An amendment introduced by Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer proposes a specific list of countries that would be eligible for duties of up to 100 per cent under the bill's secondary tariff provision.
The list includes China, India, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.
The amendment does not impose a 100 per cent tariff on New Delhi. It would identify India as one of the countries eligible for such duties if the legislation becomes law and the US president uses the authority provided by it. The House Rules Committee's official record lists the amendment as proposing that these countries be described as eligible for duties of up to 100 per cent for purchasing Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas or facilitating sanctions evasion.
The House Rules Committee considered several amendments on Monday (September 14). The committee rejected a proposal from Congressman Gregory Meeks and other Democrats that sought to remove the section granting broad secondary tariff powers. The Hoyer amendment naming the countries was also not made in order for consideration.
That means the Senate version's existing tariff provision is still part of the legislation moving towards a House vote.
The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act seeks to impose sanctions on Russian officials, its energy sector and vessels involved in helping Russia evade existing sanctions. The legislation also gives the US president authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian energy.
The Senate passed the bill by an 86-11 vote in August. The legislation then moved to the House, where lawmakers have been considering its tariff provisions and other amendments.
The bill also has provisions relating to Iran and includes measures targeting Russia's so-called shadow fleet of vessels used in the transportation of Russian oil.
The House process has also exposed disagreement over the extent of presidential tariff authority. Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has opposed the legislation in its existing form. In statements before the Rules Committee, he argued that the bill would give the president extensive new tariff powers.
Another amendment from Meeks and several co-sponsors sought to strike the section authorising the secondary tariffs altogether. The Rules Committee did not allow that amendment to move forward.
India has been a major buyer of Russian crude oil since the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted traditional energy trade flows. The US legislation specifically targets countries that continue buying Russian-origin crude or natural gas under the conditions set out in the bill.
The Senate version uses a general description based on the largest importers rather than naming countries. The House amendment would put India and nine other countries directly into the text of the provision.
The latest House vote came with only a few working days available before the chamber's scheduled recess. The House is expected to begin its recess on Thursday (September 17) and return after the November 3 midterm elections, according to reports.
The bill would still need to clear the House and then go through the rest of the legislative process before becoming law. The final treatment of the tariff provision will depend on the House action and the version of the legislation ultimately approved by the Congress.
India would not automatically face a 100 per cent duty under the provision. The legislation would give the US president the power to impose such tariffs on eligible countries, while the proposed House amendment specifically identifies India among the countries that could fall under that provision.
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