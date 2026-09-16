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US coercion escalates? Washington moves hostile Russia Sanctions Bill to slap 100% tariffs on India

The legislation also targets Russia’s leadership, energy sector and vessels accused of helping Moscow evade sanctions. A separate House amendment seeks to remove the proposed authority to impose secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian energy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 07:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 08:01 AM IST
US coercion escalates? Washington moves hostile Russia Sanctions Bill to slap 100% tariffs on India
Image Credit: Representational image. (AI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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US coercion escalates? Washington moves hostile Russia Sanctions Bill to slap 100% tariffs on India
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