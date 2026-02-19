Advertisement
US Congressman Brad Sherman backs India, says Trump making excuses to slap tariffs on India
DONALD TRUMP

US Congressman Brad Sherman backs India, says Trump making excuses to slap tariffs on India

Donald Trump had imposed 25 per cent additional tariffs on India for the purchase of Russian oil, which was withdrawn recently after the finalisation of the India-US trade deal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 08:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US Congressman Brad Sherman backs India, says Trump making excuses to slap tariffs on IndiaImage: X

US Congressman Brad Sherman has asked President Donald Trump to reverse his outrageous tariff policy against India, saying that the President has been grasping for excuses to slap outrageous tariffs on New Delhi in the garb of the Russian oil deal. Sherman flagged that while Hungary and China remain untouched by Russian oil-linked tariffs, Trump has been singling out India.

The US Congress leader serving California's 32nd District wrote on X, "President Trump is grasping for excuses to slap outrageous tariffs on India. He claims it’s about importing Russian oil — yet Hungary imports 90% of its crude from Russia with no tariffs. And China, Russia’s biggest oil buyer, hasn’t been hit with sanctions tied to purchasing Russian oil, though it has been hit for other reasons. India gets just 21% of its crude from Russia, but our ally is being singled out. The President should reverse this policy immediately."

Notably, Trump had imposed 25 per cent additional tariffs on India for the purchase of Russian oil, which was withdrawn recently after the finalisation of the India-US trade deal. While the US has imposed around 30% tariffs on China, but that is not linked to Russian oil.

 

