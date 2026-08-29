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US considers easing travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fresh optimism among UT tourism stakeholders

Potential easing of the US travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir has sparked optimism among tourism stakeholders, who expect improved international confidence to boost foreign tourist arrivals and revive the region’s hospitality and travel sector.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 09:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
US considers easing travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fresh optimism among UT tourism stakeholders
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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US considers easing travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fresh optimism among UT tourism stakeholders
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