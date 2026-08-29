/US considers easing travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fresh optimism among UT tourism stakeholders

The prospect of the United States easing its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir has sparked fresh optimism among tourism stakeholders across the Union Territory, with the government, tourism department, hoteliers, travel and tour operators, and political parties welcoming what is seen as a positive signal for the region. The development is being viewed as a potential boost for Kashmir’s tourism sector, which stands to benefit from greater international confidence and an improved perception of peace and stability.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor recently indicated that Washington could consider reviewing its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, citing significant improvements in the security situation and describing the region as an important part of India.
The remarks have generated renewed hope among tourism and travel operators in the Kashmir Valley, who believe that a favorable change in the advisory could encourage international visitors who have been hesitant to travel to the region.
Tourism stakeholders believe the move could also open new opportunities for the Valley’s hospitality and travel industry, creating greater scope for international marketing, destination promotion, and the revival of foreign tourist circuits. For an industry that has long depended on visitor confidence, stakeholders say a positive signal from Washington could carry significance well beyond the American market, potentially influencing the perceptions of tourists from other countries as well.
Manzoor Pakhtoon, President of the Houseboat Association, said: “We feel this is a very welcome development as far as the travel advisories issued by Europe and the USA are concerned. There are many other countries from where travelers do not come much anymore; you only spot them very rarely. They come to India and then perhaps reach here somehow. This was also a long-pending request of ours to the government because these advisories—and the atmosphere created in foreign tourism because of them—are very damaging to us. No doubt, security reasons also need to be looked at, and it is a good thing that, for the first time, it appears they are being eased. We hope that in the coming times, these advisories will be lifted. Foreign tourists who come here to explore come to see something different. Earlier, they used to come here for trekking, which almost all foreigners did. They used to come for our adventure sports, high-altitude lakes, Mahseer angling, bird watching, leisure, and especially because they loved Kashmiri handicrafts. When they stopped coming, the entire tourism sector suffered. If this recent step has happened, I think it is a very good thing, and we hope that in the coming times, we will see advisories easing, especially boosting our upcoming winter tourism. Domestic tourists keep coming anyway; there is no doubt about that. Now, if foreign tourists are also added to that… for a long time, feeling like decades, that chunk of foreign tourists which used to come does not come anymore. It is a good thing; there will be a boom in tourism and relief in the tourism sector if these advisories are eased.”
Kashmir has witnessed a decline in the flow of international tourists over the three decades since terrorism broke out in Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are continuously trying to get foreign travel advisories revoked. The government now hopes that a possible easing of the US advisory could help change perceptions and encourage more travelers from different parts of the world to consider Kashmir a safe destination.
Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, said: “This is a great thing for us, a very good thing for our tourism, and a great thing for the image of Jammu and Kashmir. It is not justified for travel advisories to be issued for any place, and the time has come for them to be downgraded. We have tried this before as well when Omar Sahab was previously in government; we had lowered the UK travel advisory, Germany had lifted its travel advisory at that time, and other countries had lifted theirs as well. Today, it is a good thing if the US Ambassador says they will try and the travel advisories here will be lowered. Obviously, if tourists start coming here, it gives overall confidence and builds courage for us to better promote our tourism. It also gives courage to travelers so they can come easily. Nowadays, there is no need for these restrictions anymore. We want tourism to be kept free from them, and as we always say, tourism and the situation here should not be linked. Tourism is one of our economic activities, just like horticulture, transport, and industry.”
The tourism sector, which is considered one of the primary industries driving the economy and GSDP of Jammu and Kashmir, is looking at the development with cautious optimism. Stakeholders hope that the improved situation will help ease travel advisories and that changing international perceptions about Jammu and Kashmir will translate into a sustained increase in foreign tourist arrivals.
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