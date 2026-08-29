/US considers easing travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fresh optimism among UT tourism stakeholders

Manzoor Pakhtoon, President of the Houseboat Association, said: “We feel this is a very welcome development as far as the travel advisories issued by Europe and the USA are concerned. There are many other countries from where travelers do not come much anymore; you only spot them very rarely. They come to India and then perhaps reach here somehow. This was also a long-pending request of ours to the government because these advisories—and the atmosphere created in foreign tourism because of them—are very damaging to us. No doubt, security reasons also need to be looked at, and it is a good thing that, for the first time, it appears they are being eased. We hope that in the coming times, these advisories will be lifted. Foreign tourists who come here to explore come to see something different. Earlier, they used to come here for trekking, which almost all foreigners did. They used to come for our adventure sports, high-altitude lakes, Mahseer angling, bird watching, leisure, and especially because they loved Kashmiri handicrafts. When they stopped coming, the entire tourism sector suffered. If this recent step has happened, I think it is a very good thing, and we hope that in the coming times, we will see advisories easing, especially boosting our upcoming winter tourism. Domestic tourists keep coming anyway; there is no doubt about that. Now, if foreign tourists are also added to that… for a long time, feeling like decades, that chunk of foreign tourists which used to come does not come anymore. It is a good thing; there will be a boom in tourism and relief in the tourism sector if these advisories are eased.”