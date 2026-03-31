US Defence Chief Hegseth faces scrutiny over pre-Iran strike investment attempt

A report by Financial Times has raised serious questions over alleged attempts by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to invest in defence-linked funds shortly before the United States launched its military campaign against Iran.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis, highlighting how key individuals with access to sensitive wartime decisions may have sought to position themselves financially ahead of market-moving events.

According to the report, days before the strike on Iran, an advisor linked to financial services firm Morgan Stanley approached BlackRock to explore investment in a fund focused on defence companies. The proposed investment, reportedly worth millions of dollars, was intended to capitalise on potential gains in the defence sector.

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However, the transaction did not materialise due to technical restrictions, as the fund in question was not available to Morgan Stanley’s clients.

The timing of the attempted investment has drawn scrutiny, given that it coincided with the period immediately preceding the Iran conflict, a development expected to boost the valuation of defence firms. As Defence Secretary, Hegseth was among a select group of officials aware of operational details, including the timing, scale and likely duration of the military action, as well as potential defence procurement plans.

US President Donald Trump has previously indicated that Hegseth was among those pushing strongly for the initiation of the conflict, further intensifying questions around the sequence of events.

The developments have prompted debate in the United States over whether the episode points to a possible conflict of interest or even insider trading, a serious white-collar offence. Critics argue that individuals with access to classified military decisions should not be engaging in or attempting market-linked investments that could benefit from such knowledge.

The Pentagon, however, has rejected the allegations, describing them as “false and fabricated”.

The controversy has once again brought into focus broader concerns over whether wartime decisions and financial interests may be intersecting at the highest levels of power, raising demands for greater transparency and accountability.