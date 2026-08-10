/US delays Tejas Mk1A engines, DRDO hits back with Kaveri 2.0: IAF’s big wish may finally come true

New Delhi: India’s Tejas Mk1A fighter jet could get a major boost from a new version of the country’s indigenous Kaveri jet engine. The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has reworked the Kaveri engine into a new 90kN-class version known as Kaveri 2.0.
The move comes as delays continue in the supply of GE F404 engines from US-based General Electric and other problems affect international supply chains. The Kaveri 2.0 is being developed with the aim of giving India a locally developed engine option for future fighter aircraft.
The new engine is being manufactured to produce enough power for the Tejas Mk1A. The plan could also allow Kaveri 2.0 to replace the American engines in the aircraft when they reach their mid-life replacement cycle towards the end of the decade.
The original Kaveri programme was developed to provide India with its own fighter jet engine. The earlier engine produced around 49kN to 52kN of thrust, which was below what was needed for the Tejas fighter.
Kaveri 2.0 involves a major redesign of the engine. Its target is 55-60kN of dry thrust without the afterburner and around 90-100kN of maximum thrust with the afterburner.
That level of power would bring the engine closer to the requirements of the Tejas Mk1A. It could give India a domestic option for powering future fighter aircraft and reduce dependence on imported engines.
One of the major changes in Kaveri 2.0 is the redesigned high-pressure compressor. The new engine core is being developed to improve its pressure ratio and fuel efficiency.
The engine also uses an advanced titanium-alloy blisk. A blisk combines the blade and disc into a single component. The design can reduce weight and help limit leakage while improving the engine’s thrust-to-weight ratio.
Another important addition is the use of single-crystal turbine blades. These blades are designed to handle very high temperatures in the engine. Better temperature resistance can help improve thermal efficiency and overall engine performance.
These changes are aimed at making the new Kaveri more capable than the earlier version of the engine.
The Kaveri programme has also moved beyond fighter aircraft development. A dry, or non-afterburning, version of the engine is being used to power DRDO’s Ghatak stealth combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UCAV).
The successful use of the engine on the stealth drone gives the programme an active role in another Indian military platform.
The experience gained from this version can also support further work on the larger and more powerful Kaveri 2.0.
The immediate attraction of Kaveri 2.0 is its potential to reduce India’s dependence on foreign fighter engines.
The Tejas Mk1A presently depends on GE F404 engines. Delays in the delivery of these engines have affected the production schedule for the aircraft. A domestic engine option could give the country greater control over production and future maintenance.
The proposed 90-100kN thrust level is also important because it brings Kaveri 2.0 closer to the power requirement of the Tejas Mk1A. If development, testing and certification progress as planned, the engine could eventually be considered for aircraft that presently use imported powerplants.
The timing could become important towards the end of the decade, when engines on some Tejas aircraft start approaching their mid-life replacement cycle. Kaveri 2.0 could then offer a possible Indian replacement option.
Kaveri 2.0 still has to go through development, testing and certification before it can be considered ready for operational use on a fighter aircraft. Designing an engine with the required thrust is only one part of the process. It also has to meet demanding standards for reliability, safety, endurance and performance.
The Tejas programme could benefit greatly from a 90kN-class Indian engine. A successful Kaveri 2.0 would give India more control over a crucial part of fighter aircraft production and reduce dependence on foreign engine supplies.
The project builds on years of work on the Kaveri engine. With a new core, improved materials and experience from its use in the Ghatak UCAV, it is a new attempt to develop an Indian engine for modern fighter jets.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.