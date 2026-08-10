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  • /US delays Tejas Mk1A engines, DRDO hits back with Kaveri 2.0: IAF’s big wish may finally come true

US delays Tejas Mk1A engines, DRDO hits back with Kaveri 2.0: IAF’s big wish may finally come true

The DRDO has redesigned the indigenous Kaveri 2.0 engine as delays continue in GE F404 supplies for Tejas, with the 90kN-class engine aimed at reducing India’s reliance on foreign fighter engines.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:12 AM IST
US delays Tejas Mk1A engines, DRDO hits back with Kaveri 2.0: IAF’s big wish may finally come true
Image Credit: (Photo: Instagram)

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US delays Tejas Mk1A engines, DRDO hits back with Kaveri 2.0: IAF’s big wish may finally come true
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