Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘US lonelier power, rising China: Where EAM Jaishankar sees India in next 5 years?

‘US lonelier power, rising China: Where EAM Jaishankar sees India in next 5 years?

On India EAM Jaishankar said, country has significant growth potential, supported by its demographics and the possibility of pursuing newer development pathways.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
‘US lonelier power, rising China: Where EAM Jaishankar sees India in next 5 years?
Image Credit: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘US lonelier power, rising China: Where EAM Jaishankar sees India in next 5 years?
2
3
4
5