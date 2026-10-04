/‘US lonelier power, rising China: Where EAM Jaishankar sees India in next 5 years?

#WATCH | Delhi: Speaking at the 62nd Munich Security Conference, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar says, "No one in the room would disagree with the fact that the landscape today is primarily marked by a radical repositioning of the United States. A repositioning which is a posture of choice and, in a way, it has deliberately become a lonelier power. The second feature of the landscape is, of course, the rise of China. China, which sees itself as a unique country that is in a way both its self-perception, in many ways, also the reality. And we are looking at very sharp competition. That competition today, not limited to these two countries, has led to a weaponization of any leverage that any country has. And that competition coexists with the complexity of interdependence."