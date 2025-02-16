US Deports 116 Indians, Punjab Police Nabs 2 Wanted In Murder Case At Amritsar Airport

Two youths from Rajpura in Patiala district were among 116 individuals deported by the US in a C-17 aircraft that landed at Amritsar airport on Saturday night. The duo, identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sunny and Pradeep Singh, were arrested by Punjab police on Sunday in connection with a 2023 murder case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh confirmed the arrest, stating that the accused were taken into custody shortly after their arrival at the Amritsar airport. “Sandeep and Pradeep were wanted in a murder case registered in Rajpura in 2023. A team led by the SHO of Rajpura police station was sent to the airport to arrest them,” SSP Nanak Singh said.

The case against Sandeep and four others was initially registered in June 2023. During the investigation, Pradeep’s name was added to the FIR as an accomplice. The duo had been on the run since the case was filed, and their deportation from the US provided the police with an opportunity to bring them to justice.

The US military aircraft, carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, touched down in Amritsar at 11:35 pm on Saturday. Among the deportees, 65 were from Punjab. This marks the second batch of Indian immigrants deported by the Donald Trump administration since February 5, as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration.