US Embassy on Melania Trump school visit snub to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The US Embassy on Sunday (February 23) said that it no objection to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accompanying First Lady Melania Trump during the latter's visit to a Delhi government school but the two leaders were dropped from the list because US First Lady's visit should not be seen as a political event.

“While the US embassy had no objection to the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event and that it is best to ensure the focus is on education, the school, and the students," said a US Embassy spokesperson.

Earlier, the AAP had said that CM Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia would not accompany Melania Trump on her visit to a Delhi government school on Tuesday (February 25). It is to be noted that Melania is arriving in India on February 24 with US President Donald Trump and she is scheduled to observe a “happiness class” at a government school in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia on Sunday broke his silence over the matter and said that it is a matter of immense pride for Delhi government, teachers and students and US First Lady is visiting a school run by Delhi government. "It's a matter of great pride for Delhi Govt, teachers and students that US First Lady is visiting a Delhi Govt school. It's a big appreciation for us that the work of AAP govt in education sector, especially Happiness classes, is being recognised in the world," he said.

"However, certain concerns were expressed by US embassy regarding CM&Deputy CM accompanying the First Lady during the school visit. We respect the same. We welcome the First Lady wholeheartedly and will do our best to facilitate the tour," added Sisodia.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and myself would have loved to personally receive First Lady in Delhi Govt school&brief her about concept of Happiness Classes and positive impact that it has on students, during her visit to classrooms," noted Deputy CM Sisodia.