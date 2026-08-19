/US Envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark first trip to Kashmir, set for key talks with LG Sinha, and CM Omar

United States Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor is due to arrive in Kashmir today, marking his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since taking charge earlier this year.
Ambassador Gor is expected to land in Srinagar this afternoon. Sources indicate he will hold meetings with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his stay. He is scheduled to spend the night in the Valley before travelling to Ladakh on Thursday.
The visit carries weight as Gor’s maiden journey to the region after formally assuming office as the 27th US Ambassador to India on 14 January 2026. While engagements with the top leadership of the Union Territory are anticipated, there has been no official word yet on meetings with political leaders, business groups, civil society, or security officials.
Coming against the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir’s transformed political and administrative landscape since the 2019 constitutional changes and the subsequent return of an elected government, the trip is being closely watched in diplomatic circles. It underscores Washington’s ongoing engagement with India and its broader strategic interests across South and Central Asia.
Officials have not yet released a detailed itinerary or list of engagements. Further updates are expected once the ambassador arrives in Srinagar.
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