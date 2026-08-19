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  • /US Envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark first trip to Kashmir, set for key talks with LG Sinha, and CM Omar

US Envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark first trip to Kashmir, set for key talks with LG Sinha, and CM Omar

United States Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor arrived in Srinagar today for his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir since taking office.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 07:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:23 AM IST
US Envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark first trip to Kashmir, set for key talks with LG Sinha, and CM Omar
Image Credit: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor addresses the inaugural session of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention 2026 in Mumbai. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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US Envoy Sergio Gor makes landmark first trip to Kashmir, set for key talks with LG Sinha, and CM Omar
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