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  • /US Envoy Sergio Gor reaches Leh after Srinagar visit; Pakistan protests J&K remark

US Envoy Sergio Gor reaches Leh after Srinagar visit; Pakistan protests J&K remark

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in Leh on Thursday following a high-profile visit to Srinagar, marking the first visit by a sitting US envoy to Ladakh since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 01:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
US Envoy Sergio Gor reaches Leh after Srinagar visit; Pakistan protests J&K remark
Image Credit: US Ambassador Sergio Gor in Leh. (IANS)

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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US Envoy Sergio Gor reaches Leh after Srinagar visit; Pakistan protests J&K remark
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