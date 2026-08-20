/US Envoy Sergio Gor reaches Leh after Srinagar visit; Pakistan protests J&K remark

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor reached Leh on Thursday on his first visit to Ladakh, a day after holding talks with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.
Officials confirmed Gor departed Srinagar for Leh in the morning. The trip marks the first visit by a sitting US envoy to the Union Territory of Ladakh since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. Ladakh’s position as a strategically sensitive trijunction near the Line of Actual Control with China and bordering Pakistan-occupied areas lends the visit clear diplomatic weight. It is widely seen as a signal of US support for India’s position in the region and forms part of a broader US outreach across northern India.
Public details on the Leh itinerary remain limited given the sensitivity of the visit.
Reports earlier indicated Gor was expected to meet the Dalai Lama, who is currently in Leh for teachings classes scheduled for August 21 at Shewatsel Teaching Ground. However, US Embassy sources and the Dalai Lama’s office later clarified that while an approach was made, no meeting has been scheduled yet. However, some accounts continue to describe a meeting is expected.
In Srinagar on Wednesday, Gor met Omar Abdullah and described the interaction as “very good” and “very cordial.” He called Jammu and Kashmir “an important part of India,” praised security improvements by the Centre and the UT administration, and indicated that the US could review its travel advisory for the region. He also took a shikara ride on Dal Lake.
Pakistan reacted sharply. Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad and lodged a formal diplomatic protest against Gor’s statement about Jammu and Kashmir as important part of India.
The visit underscores ongoing India-China border dynamics and the strengthening of US-India strategic ties. Further official statements or on-ground updates may clarify specific meetings and outcomes in Ladakh.
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