/US Envoy Sergio Gor reaches Leh after Srinagar visit; Pakistan protests J&K remark

Officials confirmed Gor departed Srinagar for Leh in the morning. The trip marks the first visit by a sitting US envoy to the Union Territory of Ladakh since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. Ladakh’s position as a strategically sensitive trijunction near the Line of Actual Control with China and bordering Pakistan-occupied areas lends the visit clear diplomatic weight. It is widely seen as a signal of US support for India’s position in the region and forms part of a broader US outreach across northern India.