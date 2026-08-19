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  • /US Envoy Sergio Gor’s J&K visit: Why his ‘important part of India’ remark is being debated

US Envoy Sergio Gor’s J&K visit: Why his ‘important part of India’ remark is being debated

He met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his first Srinagar visit. He also spoke about reviewing the US travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
US Envoy Sergio Gor’s J&K visit: Why his ‘important part of India’ remark is being debated
Image Credit: (Photo: X/@OmarAbdullah)

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US Envoy Sergio Gor’s J&K visit: Why his ‘important part of India’ remark is being debated
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