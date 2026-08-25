The US Air Force plans to send its latest generation stealth F-35 fighter plane for the biggest multinational air drill in India known as Tarang Shakti 2026. This could become a precedent, as it would be the first instance when the stealth aircraft will actively participate in military exercises held in India.
The second version of Tarang Shakti will be held at Jodhpur Air Force Station in the state of Rajasthan, India, from September 26 to October 12. Given the proximity of the airbase to the border with Pakistan, the exercise holds strategic importance.
Global participation: Around eight nations are likely to bring their combat aircraft to the exercise, including the US, Australia, France, Germany, Greece, UAE, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
Technological advantage: The presence of the F-35 will allow the Indian Air Force to conduct training exercises along with the most sophisticated stealth platforms and improve mission planning and networked air warfare.
Even before the Tarang Shakti Exercise begins, Jodhpur will be the site of a bilateral exercise known as 'Veer Guardian 2026' between India and Japan between September 9th and September 22nd.
Aircraft line-up: The Indian Air Force will use its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets alongside F-2 fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.
Historic first: For the very first time, Japanese fighter jets will participate in an operational exercise in Indian airspace.
The concentration of several exercises in quick succession makes Jodhpur one of the centers of international military air power. Apart from this air exercise, there are joint army exercises between India and the US scheduled in the nearby area at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner in September.
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