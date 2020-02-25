हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Namaste Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting Delhi Government school in Nanakpura

US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi government school- Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School- in Nanakpura. 

US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting Delhi Government school in Nanakpura

New Delhi: US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday (February 25) will be visiting a Delhi government school- Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School- in Nanakpura where she will review the "Happiness Class" programme. 

As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children. 

Earlier, the US Embassy here stated that it had no objection to the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during Melania Trump`s visit to the government school, but "it is best to ensure focus is on education, school, and students".

"While US Embassy had no objection to the presence of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event and that it`s best to ensure focus is on education, school, and students," the US Embassy said in a statement.

Donald Trump and her wife, along with a US delegation, arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday. They later visited the Sabarmati Ashram and attended the `Namaste Trump` event at Motera Stadium. America`s first couple also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. 

Namaste Trump
