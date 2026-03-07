US flip-flops on India's Russian oil: From sanctions threats to silent acceptance | Explained

From initial sanction threats to ‘permission’ remarks United States has repeatedly changed its stance on India’s Russian oil imports.

Sanction threats post-Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion to quiet acceptance in March 2026 amid energy crises, the US has repeatedly flip-flopped on India's Russian oil imports, evolving from public rebukes by Blinken to Trump's tariff warnings, then a waiver for stranded cargoes amid the ongoing West Asia war and growing oil uncertainty.

This U-turn reflects Washington's balancing act, curbing Moscow's war chest while relying on New Delhi as a strategic counter to China and ‘stabiliser for global oil markets.'

Sanctions to ‘Permission’: India’s oil business & US insecurity

On Friday, US Treasury granted India a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase stranded Russian oil cargoes at sea, amid escalating West Asia tensions from the Iran conflict disrupting global supplies.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “To ensure oil continues to flow into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver for Indian refiners to buy Russian oil. This interim measure will help alleviate the pressure resulting from Iran's attempt to hold global energy hostage."

The permission remarks reverse months of pressure, including August 2025 tariffs and President Trump's January 2026 warnings of hikes if India didn't curb Russian imports.

Bessent emphasised it targets only existing shipments to limit Moscow's gains and expects India to pivot toward US oil long-term.

It is not the first time the US has taken a major U-Turn from 2022, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to 2026, US-Israel strikes on Iran, Washington has significantly changed its oil stance as per its convenience.

In 2022, Russian energy represented only 1 to 2% of India’s total energy imports, yet in March 2022, during a visit to India, shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as part of early US pressure to curb New Delhi's potential ramp-up in cheap Russian oil purchases said, “'Not in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy.”

The stance quickly changed in 2023, when Biden officials said Washington has no plans to impose sanctions on India for its Russian energy imports. US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried told reporters, "We are not looking to sanction India. Our partnership with India is one of the most consequential relationships."

Similary in March 2024, the then US envoy to India, Eric Garcetti, articulated a pragmatic shift in Washington's stance, revealing that the US actively encouraged India to purchase discounted Russian oil to prevent global price spikes amid post-Ukraine war volatility.

During an event in 2024, Garcetti said, "We wanted India to buy Russian oil; we didn't want oil prices going up," emphasizing that stable energy markets benefited everyone, including the US, by curbing inflation and avoiding economic fallout from supply disruptions.

The US made a flip-flop move the coming year, in 2025, the Trump administration changed the stance completely. In August-September 2025, President Trump expressed public frustration over India's continued heavy purchases of discounted Russian oil, announcing a 50% tariff on certain Indian imports as leverage.

“Disappointed that India is buying Russian oil," framing it as undermining US efforts to economically isolate Moscow.

The US has taken another U-Turn. On Friday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright recently explained Washington's temporary allowance for India to refine stranded Russian oil cargoes floating at sea as a pragmatic, short-term emergency measure.

India’s pragmatic approach

With Washington’s flip-flops, New Delhi has continously maintined independent and pragmatic stance on meeting its energy demands, prioritising affordable Russian oil imports for its 1.4 billion citizens.

Amid sanction threats Ministry of External Affairs on various ocassions stressed on India’s independent approach in meeting domestic energy demands.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed in February 2026, saying, "Ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians is the supreme priority of the government... diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy."

India’s Russian oil import data

According to reports, after Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, India's Russian oil imports exploded, from less than 1% of total crude to a high of 40% share by mid-2023. Volumes peaked at 2.09 million barrels per day (bpd) in June 2025, fueled by deep discounts of up to $20 below global Brent prices.

By late 2025, US sanctions on Russian firms like Rosneft and Lukoil, plus new tariffs, slashed India's imports: November hit 1.77 million bpd, then December dropped to 1.1 million bpd, a three-year low, per the Moscow times.

Although in January 2026, India's Russian oil imports dropped to 1.1-1.16 million bpd, the lowest since November 2022, at 22% of total crude, per Reuters.

In February 2026, Russia remained India's top crude oil supplier in delivering 1.042 million barrels per day (bpd), which is about 20% of total imports, according to Kpler analytics.

State refiner Indian Oil Corp led with 0.378 million bpd, while Reliance Industries resumed at 0.125 million bpd after pausing in January, per Vortexa data.

Washington's zigzagging, from 2022 to 2025 tariffs, then March 2026 waivers, highlights New Delhi’s pragmatic energy realities over ideology.

India stuck to its independent energy strategy, as MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised, “putting 1.4 billion citizens first.”

Imports peaked above 2 million bpd but settled around 1 million bpd by early 2026. The balancing turns US pressure into wins, better trade deals plus cheap energy amid West Asia tensions.
















