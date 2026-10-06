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  • /US House bill honours Indian pilot Smit Machchhar after thwarting flydubai terror attack

US House bill honours Indian pilot Smit Machchhar after thwarting flydubai terror attack

According to the resolution, Flight 1073 departed Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on September 30, carrying about 174 passengers, including four US citizens and 27 children.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 11:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
US House bill honours Indian pilot Smit Machchhar after thwarting flydubai terror attack
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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