/US House bill honours Indian pilot Smit Machchhar after thwarting flydubai terror attack

A bill introduced in the US House of Representatives seeks to honour Indian Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions in thwarting an attempted terrorist attack aboard flydubai Flight 1073, while also recognising the crew and passengers who helped bring the aircraft to safety.
The measure, introduced on October 5 by Congressmen Josh Gottheimer, Don Bacon and Michael McCaul, honours Machchhar and those aboard the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and condemns the attempted attack. It has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
According to the resolution, Flight 1073 departed Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on September 30 carrying about 174 passengers, including four US citizens and 27 children.
Midway through the flight, the first officer attacked Machchhar on the flight deck with the aircraft's emergency crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The plane lost more than 16,000 feet of altitude in less than 30 seconds, the resolution said.
Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to fight off the attack and unlock the cockpit door. This allowed off-duty pilots to enter the flight deck, while cabin crew and passengers restrained the first officer. The aircraft was eventually diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia and landed safely, with everyone on board accounted for.
The resolution cited an October 3 announcement by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates, which said an Emirati investigation had determined that the first officer had attempted to carry out a terrorist act.
The US measure commends Machchhar for protecting everyone aboard the aircraft and praises the off-duty pilots, cabin crew and passengers for securing the cockpit and helping land the plane safely.
It also condemns the incident as an act of terrorism and an attack on the safety of international civil aviation. The resolution calls for a full and swift investigation by Saudi Arabia and the UAE and asks that the United States and Israel be kept fully informed of the findings.
The measure also expresses its support for Machchhar and others injured in the incident and wishes them a full recovery.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said Machchhar is making steady progress in his recovery and that it remains in close contact with his family, doctors and local authorities.
In a post on X, the embassy said: "Health Update: Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health," adding that it "remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance."
The mission thanked people in India and the UAE for their prayers and support.
"We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery," it said.
The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi also held special prayers and an abhishek ceremony for Machchhar earlier on Monday.
Saints, community members and volunteers gathered at the temple's Abhishek Mandap to pray for the pilot's recovery and offer support to his family. The ceremony was held following guidance from spiritual leaders, including Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj and Pujya Brahmavihari Swamiji.
Temple authorities said they hoped Machchhar would make a full recovery and visit the Abu Dhabi Mandir with his family.
Machchhar was critically injured when his Omani co-pilot, identified in reports as Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked him in the cockpit and attempted to take control of the aircraft.
Reports by The Times of Israel on Sunday, citing Hebrew media, said al-Hammami had planned to direct the aircraft towards Ben Gurion Airport. The reports said he was detained and being questioned in the UAE.
CBS News separately reported that Israel scrambled fighter jets and prepared for the possibility of intercepting the aircraft after the cockpit attack.
The flight's sudden loss of altitude and the lack of communication from the cockpit raised fears in Israel that the aircraft could have been hijacked or used in an attack.
Israeli Air Force personnel attempted to contact the cockpit by radio but received no response. An emergency system was activated, a command centre was established and Israeli airspace was sealed as fighter jets were scrambled.
The jets were later withdrawn after authorities established that the aircraft had turned towards Saudi Arabia and was preparing for an emergency landing. Saudi Arabia also scrambled fighter aircraft, according to CBS News.
CBS reported that if the aircraft had continued towards Tel Aviv, Israeli fighter pilots were prepared to approach it and establish visual contact with those inside the cockpit. A confirmed hijacking, combined with continued silence from the cockpit, could have escalated the situation to Israel's Defence Minister and Prime Minister.
US President Donald Trump has also alleged that Iran was behind the incident.
Asked on Monday whether he believed Iran was responsible for the attack, Trump said: "I do. I personally do."
His remarks came after the September 30 incident involving al-Hammami and Machchhar, which sent the aircraft into a steep descent before it was diverted to Saudi Arabia.
The flight ultimately made an emergency landing in Tabuk. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated.
The incident has since drawn international attention, with Machchhar's actions receiving praise from officials and leaders in several countries. The US House resolution is the latest formal recognition of the Indian pilot's role in preventing what could have become a major disaster.
(With ANI inputs)
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