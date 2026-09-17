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  • /US House passes Russia sanctions bill: India faces new 100% tariff risk over Russian oil

US House passes Russia sanctions bill: India faces new 100% tariff risk over Russian oil

The House vote gives Donald Trump a new legal option to impose tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian energy. India, a major Russian crude buyer, could face duties of up to 100% if the US president invokes the provision after signing the bill.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 07:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
US House passes Russia sanctions bill: India faces new 100% tariff risk over Russian oil
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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US House passes Russia sanctions bill: India faces new 100% tariff risk over Russian oil
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