Tensions between New Delhi and Washington rose this week after the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation giving President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that buy Russian crude oil. The measure, titled the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, passed the House by a 262–159 vote after earlier approval in the Senate. The bill now awaits President Trump’s signature. It targets major buyers of Russian energy, including India and China, as Washington tries to cut the money flowing to Moscow during the war.